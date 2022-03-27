Oscars 2022 final predictions: Who will win the golden trophy, from Will Smith to CODA

Jane Campion is one of the notable winners of this award season and would mark add another feather in her cap with her Oscar win.
For her perfection work in 'The Power of the Dog, Campion is one strongest contender of the Best Director category.
CODA - Predicted best film winner
One of the hardest categories to predict. The category has many frontrunners including, 'Belfast', 'Dune' or 'Power of the Dog', but seems like 'CODA' an uplifting drama about an eccentric deaf family, has surged in popularity and has now become favourites of many industry insiders.
Will Smith - Predicted best actor winner
Will Smith, who has already cleaned up at the Baftas, Golden Globes, CCAs and more is all set to take his first Oscar trophy this time for his outstanding performance of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams Jr., in 'King Richard'.
Jessica Chastain - Predicted best actress winner
2022 was a bag full of great roles for female actors. The category has some outstanding actors, including Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz fighting for the Golden trophy. Among all, Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' may win the Oscars this year.
Ariana DeBose - Predicted best actor in a Supporting role winner
Another exciting category that attracts most of the eyes. Last year, South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn made history in this category and this year also, Ariana DeBose will make a history in this category for all the dancing and singing she has done in 'West Side Story'.
Troy Kotsur - Predicted Best actor winner
Look likes, Troy Kotsur is the sure-shot winner for this one, but looking at history of Academy of snubbing the most projected winner, this category might see Kodi Smit-McPhee for the 'The Power of the Dog' as the winner. But still, we will stick to Troy, who has been in the headlines for his outstanding work in the CODA.