Oscars 2022 final predictions: Who will win the golden trophy, from Will Smith to CODA

With only a few hours left for the big ceremony, here's a list of WION's probable winners who may take a golden statue home.

Jane Campion - Predicted best director winner

Jane Campion is one of the notable winners of this award season and would mark add another feather in her cap with her Oscar win.

For her perfection work in 'The Power of the Dog, Campion is one strongest contender of the Best Director category.

(Photograph:Twitter)