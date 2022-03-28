From Zendaya to Billie Eilish: Celebs make a fashionable appearance at Oscars 2022 red carpet

Zendaya sparkled at the Oscars 2022 night in the stunning Valentino look with a Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace, with multiple diamond bracelets, diamond stud earrings and rings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish ditched her blonde bob for a sharper black cut. The singer graced the red carpet in a black ruffled off-the-shoulder gown with a lengthy train that trailed behind her as she posed for cameras.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet, who might take a trophy home, took the social media by storm with his red carpet look. For the night, Chalamet was wearing a suit jacket without a shirt underneath.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Will Smith
Will Smith, who is up for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, was looking stunning in black suit with tie and white shirt.