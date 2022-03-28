Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart has not one but two fashionable moments at the red carpet

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart surely knows how to keep people entertained as she gave us some high fashion at the Oscars 2022 red carpet. An ambassador for luxury label Chanel, Kristen Stewart turned up in a custom black satin jacket with matching shorts, a custom white chiffon blouse and Chanel shoes. Keeping her hair swept to one side and smiling for all the cameras, Kristen looked ever-so-confident at The Academy Awards ceremony night.

Kristen turned up for the red carpet with fiancée Dylan Meyer who wore matching outfits with her.

Check out Live Updates here.

She also showed off her eccentric side to anyone who’s concerned as she changed from heels to a more comfortable pair of socks and loafers after the red carpet. This is not the first time she has ditched heels. Previously, Kristen didn’t pay any heed to the Cannes Film Festival dress code when she had thrown off heels.

Kristen Stewart immediately changed out of heels and into flats the second she got off the red carpet. Amen, girl. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8my10dsDAb — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 27, 2022 ×

A first-time Oscar nominee, Kristen Stewart has been nominated for her role in ‘Spencer’, a film on the life of late Princess Diana. When she received the nomination, the actress had said, “WOW I wish Pablo [Larraín, Spencer's director] and I were in the same country today. I wish I could see his face. I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women. I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is a dream state, to share on this level.”

In Pics: From Zendaya to Billie Eilish: Celebs make a fashionable appearance at Oscars 2022 red carpet

Meanwhile, the other nominees for the Oscars Best Actress category this year include Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’ and Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’.