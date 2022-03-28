Oscars 2022: Denzel Washington consoled Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock on stage

Moments after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage on Sunday evening during the Oscar awards ceremony, Smith was taken aside by actor Denzel Washington for a word during a commercial break.



According to a report in People, an insider shared that Washington "did not acknowledge Chris Rock," rather he "said something to Will and went back to his seat."

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022 ×

After giving the moment some time to breathe, Smith and Pinkett Smith held hands over the bistro table between their seats at the front of the auditorium. The Academy issues statement over Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident





Later during Smith's Best Actor award acceptance speech, he said that Washington told him, "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith “at the highest moment becareful that’s when the devil comes for you” 💯 facts. Will and Chris should sort this out… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CS67YxlhN8 — Aria (@ariaischic) March 28, 2022 ×

Smith reacted when Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2'.

Smith won his maiden Oscar on Sunday for his performance in 'King Richard'.

