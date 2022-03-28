Cardi B, Trevor Noah, Varun Dhawan react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Oscars 

The internet has been buzzing ever since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.



Smith went up on stage and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



Several Indian celebrities, too, took to their respective social media handles and reacted to the viral incident.



Varun Dhawan shared the clip on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin."



Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the much-talked-about moment on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions."



Sophie Choudry shared her reaction on Twitter, writing, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone's medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career-high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead, he`ll be remembered for this crazy incident."



Singer Cardi B tweeted, "At your highest moment ...be careful that's when the devil tries to come for you."

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022 ×



Maria Shriver took to Twitter and wrote, "We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars."



Comedian Trevor Noah wondered if the altercation between Smith and Rock was staged."Wtaf????? That wasn't scripted," he tweeted.



A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.



The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.