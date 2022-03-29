Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars

A day after Will Smith grabbed headlines the world over as he went on stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscar awards, the actor has apologised to the comedian.



Smith issued a statement after the Academy stated that it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards.



Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behaviour at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong."



Smith went on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith that seemed to refer to her baldness. Pinkett Smith suffers from a condition called Alopecia which leads to hair loss and has been open about her struggle since 2018.



Moments later Smith won his maiden Oscar for the 'King Richard'.



Rock, in a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the 1997 film 'G.I. Jane' in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.



"Jokes at my expense are part of the job," Smith said on Monday, "but a joke about Jada`s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."



"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he added.

Here is the full statement by Will Smith:

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will

Earlier on Monday, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter.



"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the academy said in a statement shared with Reuters.



The group's conduct policy states it is "opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."



Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organization, revocation of Oscars, or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.



