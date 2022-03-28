What is Alopecia Areata? The disorder that Will Smith's wife Jada suffers from

The glamorous night of Oscars 2022 turned chaotic after Will Smith lost cool and punched comedian Chris Rock. The latter had made a joke around Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle that left the actor fuming. He went up to him and punched him in front of everyone.

Jada currently sports a bald look and has been suffering from a hair loss condition called Alopecia since last year. She took to Instagram to post a video of her bald self in 2021 and wrote, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!”

What is Alopecia?

It is classified as a common autoimmune condition that results in unpredictable hair loss. It is regarded as a common condition among many, and individuals with the disorder might often experience that hair falls out in small patches and in some cases it is extreme and rapid hair loss in patches.

Alopecia Areata can affect people from any gender, at any age. It usually happens before the age of 30 but there’s no hard and fast rule around it.

How can it be treated?

There is no cure for Alopecia Areata so far. However, doctors do suggest a few alternative solutions for hair re-growth. Multiple reports state that the most commonly suggested treatment for the condition is the usage of corticosteroids, which is an anti-inflammatory drug that is known to suppress the affected individual’s immune system.