Rob Kardashian makes social media return for Khloe Kardashian's birthday

Rob Kardashian recently returned to Instagram to celebrate his elder sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday with a heartfelt tribute. The socks brand, Arthur George founder, who is big on privacy and mainly remains off-camera, recently made a rare comment on social media, sharing a sweet tribute to honour his sister Khloe Kardashian's 39th birthday. Rob's message Rob wrote on Instagram on June 27, "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," with a picture of the two. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!"

He also expressed his appreciation for the Good American jeans brand owner and posted a picture of her with his 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Rob added in his tribute to Khloe, "I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I," "I don't know what I would do without you happy birthday." Khloe's response to the message "My baby!!!!" Khloe replied in the comments. "My favorite human being in the world. You're my heart beat."

Rob has explained in the past that his Instagram account is run by Kris Jenner's company. He still occasionally posts birthday messages like his tribute to his late father Robert Kardashian in February. Kris Jenner's message Kris Jenner also shared a note on Instagram reading, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!!" The caption reads: "Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

Other family members too wished the reality TV star. Mother Kris went on to call Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—"so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty". "You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!!" the momager added.

"You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together," she said.

