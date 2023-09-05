Priscilla review roundup: Sofia Coppola's tribute to Elvis' wife garners rave reviews

After its premiere at the ongoing 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2023, the first reviews of Sofia Coppola's Priscilla are here. And thus far, they are almost universally positive. It holds a 95 percent score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, the film explores the tumultuous life of Priscilla and her passionate relationship with the legendary musician Elvis Presley. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

Here are some of the reviews of Priscilla:

Marlow Stern of Rolling Stone hails the film as a "transportive, heartbreaking journey into the dark heart of celebrity" and considers it Sofia Coppola's finest work since "Lost in Translation."

Alonso Duralde from The Film Verdict commends Cailee Spaeny's captivating performance, stating, "Spaeny captivates throughout," and praises Jacob Elordi for capturing the magnetism and complexity of Elvis Presley.

Geoffrey Macnab of Independent UK highlights Coppola's ability to make trenchant points about Priscilla's life and her struggles under the control of the men in her life.

Robbie Collin of the Daily Telegraph focuses on the film's exploration of the psychological complexities of being "kept" and "caught," showcasing its depth and thought-provoking narrative.

Jo-Ann Titmarsh of London Evening Standard was less impressed, writing: Priscilla’s story is well known and audiences have most recently seen her depicted in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis biopic. So what can the filmmaker add to Priscilla’s story? The short answer is: not much."

Priscilla and Elvis

Wondering why the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis is worth a movie? Back in the day (which is the 80s and the 90s), it grabbed a lot of headlines. Even today, it enjoys an iconic status due to complex dynamics at play and cultural impact. Their love story, which began when Priscilla was a teenager and unfolded within the intense glare of Elvis' fame, offers a unique lens through which to explore themes of identity, self-discovery, and the high price of celebrity.

Moreover, this particular narrative gains depth by presenting the story primarily from Priscilla's perspective, allowing viewers to connect with her experiences, emotions, and challenges.

Priscilla release date

Priscilla will hit theatres on October 27, 2023.

