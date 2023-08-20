Post Malone shares one thing that helped him lose 60 pounds

Singer Post Malone shocked the entire world with his body transformation and raised many questions about what diet he actually followed. However, the singer has finally revealed the secret that helped him shed around 60 pounds (Nearly 27 KG).

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the singer shared that eliminating one thing from his diet has braught a big difference. Hailing the rapper for his transformation, Joe said, "Dude, you look f**king great. I told you that when I saw you but I wanna tell you on-air. You look f**king great, man."

Talking about his transformation, Malone said that just cutting out soda from hie diet has helped him a lot.

"Soda is so bad. It's so good, but so bad," he said. However, he sometimes drinks cola but in moderation, he added, "If I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice."

The singer shared that he went from 240 pounds to 185 pounds by just eliminating sugary drinks from his diet.

Earlier, Malone shared that becoming a father has changed a lot of perspectives, especially his partying lifestyle.

During this interview with Zane Lowe, he said, "Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy.''

Last year, Malone revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio, that he had secretly welcomed a daughter and is engaged to.

No drugs at all -

Earlier this year, the ''Rockstar'' singer, whose real name is Austin Post, addressed rumours stating drug use might be the reason for his drastic weight loss.



Addressing fan concerns, Malone wrote on, "I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

He continued, "I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

