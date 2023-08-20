Brother, you will be missed! Tributes pour in for This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones is no more. The prolific actor, known for his versatility, passed away at the age of 66. Ron, who won two Emmy awards for his work in the NBC hit drama This Is Us.

In the drama, Rom played the role of William Hill, the biological father of Randall Pearson.

The actor’s representative told People on Saturday that Jones died "due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

Soon after the news of Ron's death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.

This Is US actor Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown, along with other actors, who have worked with Ron, took to social media to pay a heartwarming tribute to Ron and his career.

Sharing a still from the show, Brown wrote in the caption of his Instagram post: "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore, who played the role of Rebecca Pearson, wrote on Instagram, "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever."

"Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends."

Remembering her dear friend, Octavia Spencer wrote that she was heartbroken.

Sharing a picture with the actor, she wrote, ''I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans 🤍🕊️ Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day. For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly.''

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best - on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023 ×

In his career, the actor has appeared in many hit shows and films, but he became famous for his role as William in This Is US.