Drake warns a fan for throwing a book at him during his concert: I would’ve beat your a** if..

Singers getting attacked on stage has kind of become the new norm. Artists like Babe Rexha, Pink, and Cardi B are the recent victims who have been hit by the things thrown at them on stage. And recently, Drake was about to become the victim, but luckily he saved himself.

The recent incident happened at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, where the Canadian rapper was performing. We all have seen the rapper's habit of catching the things thrown at him, but during his recent gig, the singer saved himself from the book, which happens to be his poetry book titled, Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.

In the video that has gone viral, the rapper is walking on the stage singing when he smartly catches the book hurled towards him in mid-air. The singer was quick to point out the concertgoer who threw it towards him. As a warning, the singer said, "You’re lucky I’m quick, or I would’ve had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face."

Watch the full video here.

Drake catches book thrown at him on stage:



“You lucky I’m quick.” pic.twitter.com/fwI5R3Gsgk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023 ×

This is not the first time Drake has been attacked by notorious concertgoers. The singer became the victim on the first night of his It's A Blur tour when someone threw a cell phone at him.

The 35-year-old was attacked by a phone that hit him on the wrist and fell to the ground. Thankfully, he was not injured and continued to perform. In June, while he was performing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the rapper paused his performance to slam fans for throwing an electronic cigarette on stage.

Drake calls out a fan for throwing a vape onstage:



“There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f–king Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do.” pic.twitter.com/wdknfSkYRJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023 ×

Calling out fans, Drake said, "Did you throw a vape over here? Come on. Who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

Clearly displeased, he urged fans to take life more seriously. "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f–king Barclays Center. You've got some real-life evaluating to do."

Harry Styles got hit in the eye by an object thrown on stage in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/yf02LzhxK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023 ×

A troubling trend has become a cause for concern for the performers who are getting pelted onstage during the concerts. Most recently, Candi B grabbed the headlines when she threw her microphone at one of the concertgoers, who appeared to throw a drink at her while she was performing on stage.

Before Cardi, the artists who have fallen victim are Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Pink, Ava Max, Taylor Swift, and Drake.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE