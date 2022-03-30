Police visit Will Smith after drone gets spotted near his mansion

After a chaotic turn of events at the Oscars 2022 with Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, new reports reveal that the police in Los Angeles paid a visit to actor Will Smith. Will Smith’s anger took the best of him when he got on stage and slapped the comedian after he cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle.

The Los Angeles police had received a call about a drone sighting over Will Smith’s property. It is not clear who had reported the drone but a police spokesperson said that the cops were not able to locate the drone.

The spokesperson told New York Post that a “police vehicle was sent to his mansion but they weren't able to locate the drone because by the time officers arrived at the scene it had already left the area.”

Will Smith's slap gate leads to jump in TV viewership for Oscar awards

It was unclear who called the authorities. “It could have been the Smiths or their neighbour. We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Chris Rock has declined to file a police report against Will Smith but the Academy has launched a review of the incident. Will Smith won the Best Actor award minutes after slapping Rock, but later apologised to the comedian, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable”.

Will Smith's wife Jada broke her silence about the incident and wrote an Instagram post, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote in the post.

Jada has alopecia areata, a condition that causes her to lose hair. The actress had opened up about her condition in 2018.