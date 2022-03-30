Will Smith's mother speaks out following 2022 Oscars slapping incident: Never seen him do that before

A day after Will Smith created headlines the world over for slapping Chris Rock on stage during the Oscar awards ceremony, the actor's mother Carolyn Smith has addressed her son's behaviour saying she is just as surprised as the red of the world.



While speaking to a local Philadelphia news outlet, Carolyn shared that she's never seen her son lash out the way he did at the 94th Academy Awards, where he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.



Reacting to the incident, she said, "He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime...I've never seen him do that."

During the Oscar ceremony, Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during this year's Oscars ceremony. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

Pinkett Smith has been suffering from a condition called Alopecia which leads to hair loss.



Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu--ing mouth!"Smith was named best actor later in the evening.

He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram.