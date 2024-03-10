Oscars 2024: LAPD prepares for potential protests over Israel-Hamas conflict

As the 96th Oscars ceremony approaches, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is gearing up for potential protests surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. With concerns over disruptions to the prestigious event, the LAPD has announced plans to increase its presence to ensure the safety of guests and the smooth running of the awards show.

According to reports from The New York Times, the LAPD has received intelligence suggesting that at least one group intends to disrupt the Academy Awards. This information was gleaned in part from social media posts. In response, the LAPD is taking proactive measures to address any potential disruptions.

Commander Randy Goddard of the LAPD stated, "It’s going to be our goal to ensure that the Academy Awards is successful, that guests can arrive safely and get into the venue." He further emphasised the department's commitment to respecting protesters' First Amendment rights while maintaining order and safety.

While some groups may attempt to block traffic or employ other disruptive tactics, others may choose to protest in the vicinity of the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars will be held. The LAPD has indicated that it will deploy additional resources to facilitate peaceful protests, but will not tolerate any actions that break the law or jeopardise the safety of guests.

"We’re hopefully going to find that middle ground. My objective is to get the guests safely inside that venue," Commander Goddard added.

The Dolby Theater, where the Oscars will take place, has been secured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with railings, fencing, checkpoints, and nearly 2,000 private security guards.

The political climate surrounding the Oscars is further heightened by the war in Ukraine, which is expected to be on the minds of some attendees. The documentary favourite, 20 Days in Mariupol by journalist filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov, is likely to bring the conflict into focus for many.

The LAPD's preparations come in the wake of a recent protest outside Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked traffic in the drop-off area.