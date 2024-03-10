Razzie Awards 2024: Megan Fox and Sylvester Stallone win worst acting awards
Story highlights
On Saturday (March 9), the winners of the 44th annual Razzies were announced, and this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a horror adaptation of our Sweet Pooh, swept away the majority of awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple among others. Expend4bles has also registered a big win in a few categories. Talking about the actor's categories, Megan Fox, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone has received the dihonours.
The entire world is gearing up for the big night, the Academy Awards, which honours the best of cinema. But, before the Academy hands out the prestigious trophy to the prolific work on the Oscars nights, it's time for the annual Razzie Awards, which are known for dishonouring the worst films and performances of the last year.
On Saturday (March 9), the winners of the 44th annual Razzies were announced, and this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror adaptation of our Sweet Pooh, swept away the majority of awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple among others. Expend4bles has also registered a big win in a few categories. Talking about the actors categories, Megan Fox, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone have received the dishonours.
Check the full winners list here:
Worst Picture
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actress
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Worst Actor
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Supporting Actress
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Worst Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Screenplay
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey