LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Razzie Awards 2024: Megan Fox and Sylvester Stallone win worst acting awards

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
main img
Expend4bles is running in theatres right now. Photograph:(Others)
Follow Us

Story highlights

On Saturday (March 9), the winners of the 44th annual Razzies were announced, and this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a horror adaptation of our Sweet Pooh, swept away the majority of awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple among others. Expend4bles has also registered a big win in a few categories. Talking about the actor's categories, Megan Fox, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone has received the dihonours. 

The entire world is gearing up for the big night, the Academy Awards, which honours the best of cinema. But, before the Academy hands out the prestigious trophy to the prolific work on the Oscars nights, it's time for the annual Razzie Awards, which are known for dishonouring the worst films and performances of the last year. 

On Saturday (March 9), the winners of the 44th annual Razzies were announced, and this year, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horror adaptation of our Sweet Pooh, swept away the majority of awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple among others. Expend4bles has also registered a big win in a few categories. Talking about the actors categories, Megan Fox, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone have received the dishonours. 

Check the full winners list here:

Worst Picture

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actress

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde 

Worst Actor

Jon Voight, Mercy 

Worst Supporting Actress

Megan Fox, Expend4bles 

Worst Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables 

Worst Screen Couple

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 

Worst Screenplay

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 