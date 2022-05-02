Met Gala 2022: Here's what it means by this year's theme 'Gilded Glamour'

For all those wondering what this year’s Met Gala theme means, we have some information on it. Met Gala 2022 is all about gilded glamour but what is it?

Coined by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner in the title of their joint 1873 novel, the term refers to the period of time in which the book is set. So the United States during its Civil War era. While the Gilded Age itself refers to the years between 1870 to 1900.

That era had a huge wealth disparity between those existing in the SOuthern states compared to the living in the Northern and West parts of North America where industrialisation led to economic growth. The two authors made a commentary on the era, out of which their satirical novel was born. ‘Gilded’ means to show how wealth and glamour was used to conceal the social unrest and turmoil of the era. Want to attend Met Gala? The event's hefty ticket price will give you a nightmare

Gilded glamour then references the fashion of the time.

As for white tie, it means coattails and a thousand-piece tuxedos for those in suits. While for gowns and dresses, if guests adhere to the gilded glamour cue then it's very likely that they'll present in white tie, as the two go hand-in-hand.

This year’s Met Gala will not see two fashion divas – Rihanna and Zendaya attend because of prior commitments. While Zendaya has some conflicting schedules, Rihanna is preparing for the birth of her first child in Barbados.