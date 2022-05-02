Want to attend Met Gala? The event's hefty ticket price will give you a nightmare

Ever thought of buying a Met Gala ticket, here's how much it will cost you!



Met Gala is one such annual event that attracts millions of eyes and somewhere we can also call it an Academy night for all the fashionistas out there.

The fashion's biggest night is just around the corner and like all the years, this time also we will witness well-known personalities from the different fields walking the red carpet in their fashion best.

As we all know it's a charity event, so have you ever wondered what's the price celebrities have to pay to attend the Met Gala, well it's a little hefty amount that one can't even dream of spending for a single night.

What's the price of the ticket?



The ticket for the annual charity event, that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, will be too heavy on your pocket. As per the NYT, the ticket will cost you around $35,000 each approx Rs 27 lakh. While the table's price range from $200,000 to $300,000 (somewhere around crores).

Did celebrities pay for their ticket?



Taking advantage of their position and millions of fan following, many celebrities are most of the time are invited to the event by the big fashion brands, who pay for their ticket. In response, celebrities have to wear the particular designer's costume at the event for exposure and brand image. Obviously! While still, there are some A-listers who pay the hefty amount.

A little history!



As per the reports, the major jump in the ticket price come after Anna Wintour become the chairperson of the event in the year 1995 when tickets were just $1,000.



Meanwhile, after two years of halt, the show is finally happening on the first Monday of May and will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City.