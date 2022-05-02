Met Gala 2022: All Kardashian-Jenner clan will attend the event together for the first time ever

The Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to make heads turn with their unique fashion choices. And as we are just hours away from the fashion's biggest night, let us tell you that this year, as per Page Six, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour has invited the whole family members, yes!



This will be the first time when the entire group will walk the red carpet of the annual event together.



As expected, this time Kim and Kourtney will walk the red carpet with their new beau off course, Kim K, who is known for making a style statements at the annual fundraising event, will walk hand in hand with her current love Pete Davidson.

Kourtney Kardashian will heat up the event with her fiance Travis Barker.



Kris, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe are also set to make a style statement. This will be the first time when Kourtney and Khloe are attending the charity

event.

For the big night, Kourtney and Khloe have already landed in New York City. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kourtney has shared a video clip from New York City. Meanwhile, Khloe was clicked at a hotel in NYC.



Meanwhile, the Kardashian girl clan will be there but without their brother Rob, who's currently involved in a nasty case with ex-Blac Chyna. He's is staying away from the spotlight and will probably skip the event.



Talking about Met Gala, the event will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City and the theme of this year's gala is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which will follow the fashion sense of the 1870 -1890s will see celebs arriving in a vintage looks.