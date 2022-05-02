Kourtney Kardashian turns up the heat in swimsuit as she vacations with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian turned up the heat in a black one-piece swimsuit as she stepped out with beau Travis Barker. The two were seen enjoying sunshine by a swimming pool in Lake Como in northern Italy.

The neighbours turned lovers were spotted much-in-love and indulging in PDA.

Kourtney Kardashian kept it classy and chic in a black bikini that had cut outs while her hair was neatly tucked in a bun. Travis Barker was seen flaunting his tattoos as he wore Baywatch swimming trunks.

They were last seen in the Italian city of Milan over the weekend where they wore all black. The pair were spotted taking a stroll around the Italian city, before jetting off in a private plane later in the day.

The two are said to be serious about their relationship. In fact, Kourtney’s mother revealed in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that Travis Barker asked for her daughter’s hand in marriage. She said, “He came over and asked for her hand in marriage and I was like …It was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.”

Kris told her eldest daughter: “It's all happy. I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married. Isn't that cute?”