Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their sizzling red carpet debut, see pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a red carpet couple now!



On Saturday, Kim was accompanied by her love Pete Davidson as they together attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC.



The duo turned heads with their dazzling appearance on the red carpet. For the night, Kim K was looking stunning in a silver sequin body-hugging gown by Balenciaga accompanied by small earrings and a ring by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She kept her long hair open this time.

Meanwhile, The 'SNL' star was looking dashing in the black suit and Prada glasses.

The 41-year-old diva also shared a series of snaps with her beau. Take a look:

However, this is Kim and Pete's official first red carpet together debut. Earlier, the couple have attended different events together but decided to skip the red carpet.

Kim and Pete were also spotted at 'The Kardashian' premiere together.



Kardashian and Davidson's love is getting stronger day by day. The couple first sparked romance rumours last year after the fashion mogul made her hosting debut on 'SNL' in October.

After two years of a halt due to the pandemic, The White House Correspondents’ Dinner returned this year. The gala had many celebrities guest in attendance including host Trevor Noah, James Corden, among many others.