Marvel Studios delays 'Deadpool 3', 'Fantastic Four', and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. Check out new release dates

Marvel Studios has delayed several of the upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the production on 'Blade' was paused. Now, the Mahershala Ali-led movie will release on September 6, 2024. It was earlier scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023. The release dates of 'Avengers: Secret Wars', 'Deadpool 3,' and 'Fantastic Four', have also been pushed. 'Deadpool 3' moves from September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024. 'Fantastic Four' has been delayed from November 8, 2024 to February 14, 2025. 'Avengers: Secret Wars', the sixth 'Avengers' movie which will end the multiverse saga, was earlier going to be released on November 7, 2025. It will not hit theatres on May 1, 2026. For now, 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty', the fifth movie in the franchise, stays on course with a release date of May 2, 2025.

Why the delay?

Also Read: Marvel's 'Blade' movie loses director Bassam Tariq due to 'shifts in production schedule'

It's all because of 'Blade' Earlier, the movie, which will introduce the half-human and half-vampire superhero, lost its director Bassam Tariq. 'Blade' was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. While Wesley Snipes had expressed interest in reprising the role, Kevin Feige et al chose to go with Ali.

As per a statement issued to THR, Marvel Studios had said, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

Tariq said in a statement, "It's been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Blade is a superhero who was born as Eric Cross Brooks. Also known as Daywalker, he is a half-human and half-vampire hybrid. He is also a dhampir, which means a vampire that is immune to the usual weaknesses that plague vampires like sunlight (thus the name, Daywalker). He hunts vampire, partly because his mother was killed by a vampire.

Also Read: 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars': Everything to know

'Avengers: Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Meanwhile, 'Kang Dynasty' and 'Secret Wars' are said to be even bigger than 'Infinity Wars' and 'Endgame', which were themselves two of the biggest movies of all time.

'Deadpool 3'

Recently, Ryan Reynolds took the internet by storm when he announced that Hugh Jackman will come back as Wolverine in the third 'Deadpool' movie.

'Fantastic Four'

Fantastic Four is one of the two Marvel properties (the other being X-Men) that Disney got from 20th Century Fox after it acquired the company. Now that the acquisition has been finalised, Fantastic Four and mutants can now rub shoulders with the Avengers in MCU. The Fantastic Four are a group of four superpowered individuals -- Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Invisible Woman (Susan "Sue" Storm), Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and Thing (Ben Grimm) -- who live as a dysfunctional family. Their enemies are truly powerful supervillains like Doctor Doom and Galactus.

There has been no casting news until now, but Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will script the project that is being directed by Matt Shakman.