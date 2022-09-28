Marvel's 'Blade' movie loses director Bassam Tariq due to 'shifts in production schedule'

Bassam Tariq, the director of Marvel Studios' 'Blade' movie, has quit the project, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The vampire superhero movie, the publication said, was set to begin filming in November later this year. It is not known yet whether the production will go on as per schedule. The film, which features Mahershala Ali in the lead role, was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. While Wesley Snipes had expressed interest in reprising the role, Kevin Feige et al chose to go with Ali.

As per a statement issued to THR, Marvel said, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film. We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

Also Read: Six things that make absolutely NO sense in Marvel movies

Tariq's statement read, "It's been an honour working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Stacy Osei-Kuffour is scripting the movie. While Blade is yet to appear in MCU in person, we did hear his voice in the post-credit scene of Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals'.

Blade is a superhero who was born as Eric Cross Brooks. Also known as Daywalker, he is a half-human and half-vampire hybrid. He is also a dhampir, which means a vampire that is immune to the usual weaknesses that plague vampires like sunlight (thus the name, Daywalker). He hunts vampire, partly because his mother was killed by a vampire.

Snipes starred in a trilogy of 'Blade' movies -- 'Blade' (1998), 'Blade II' (2002), and 'Blade: Trinity' (2004). While the films received indifferent critical reception at best, they were commercial successes, and have inspired a cult following.

'Blade' is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023, though that might change now.