Martin Scorsese opens up about his 50-year friendship with Robert De Niro

The enduring friendship of Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, spanning over five decades, continues to inspire awe and admiration. The legendary director, who recently helmed Killers of the Flower Moon, has opened up about the incredible bond he shares with Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro.

During a conversation with Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Scorsese, now 80 years old, shared how he and De Niro recently enjoyed a special moment of reflection together.

Referring to the time the two attended the Cannes Film Festival in May, Scorsese said, "I was saying at his 80th birthday party that we allowed ourselves about 60 seconds at Cannes. At night, after the film, a few months ago, we had some champagne, and we leaned back, and the pool was down there, and the hotel we had was very beautiful. There were spotlights, and the sky, and the stars. And he looked at me and leaned back, and he said, ‘Would you believe, in 50 years, where we are?’"

Scorsese further recalled. "He couldn’t believe it. He said, ‘Let’s have a little sip.’" At the time, the two were promoting Killers of the Flower Moon.

Their friendship began with the 1973 film Mean Streets, and over the years, it has grown into an extraordinary connection that neither of them could have predicted.

De Niro has played a significant role in Scorsese's career, particularly in encouraging him to make the iconic film Raging Bull. Scorsese revealed, "When it happened, I made 'Taxi Driver,' and 'New York, New York' unfortunately didn't do well, and I found it very difficult to find if I could ever be excited again about making a film, and I started becoming depressed and going through all kinds of issues, and finally, I almost died basically."

However, it was De Niro's unwavering support that pulled Scorsese through. "De Niro kept pushing for the 1980 film to be made, and I credit him for it to this day," Scorsese acknowledged.

Their friendship has thrived because of a shared understanding of their craft and the entertainment industry. De Niro once told People, "Marty is very sensitive about people and actors. He takes what actors give him and uses it. He is aware and well-informed about things and likes to read stuff. Directors have to be well-rounded in many facets of life. He’s really great.”

