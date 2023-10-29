Adele channels her inner Morticia Addams to celebrate Halloween at Las Vegas show

Grammy-winning pop sensation Adele got into the Halloween spirit during her Las Vegas residency by donning a Morticia Addams costume for a spooktacular performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend.

Dressed as the iconic matriarch of The Addams Family, Adele perfectly embodied Morticia's dark and mysterious look, complete with long, straight, jet-black hair and impeccable makeup.

Fans who attended the latest Weekends With Adele concert eagerly captured short video clips of her hauntingly beautiful performance, which quickly made their way to social media. Adele sang some of her most beloved hits, including "Hello," "Rolling in the Deep," and "Love in the Dark," all while embracing the Halloween theme.

Adele as Morticia Addams. pic.twitter.com/VC1skP7YJ4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2023

Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry at her show in Vegas:



“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us” pic.twitter.com/mOYZGwsraV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2023

One fan-filmed video from the concert highlighted a memorable moment where Adele met an enthusiastic superfan eager to show her a tattoo dedicated to the singer's work. The fan was visibly moved, even to tears, by the experience.

"I’ve got to show you my tattoo that I got of your lyrics," the fan proudly exclaimed. Amused by the fan's dedication, Adele graciously obliged. However, the story took an unexpected turn when she saw the tattoo.

"It was the lyrics to 'Make You Feel My Love.' I didn’t write that f—ing song," Adele humorously revealed to laughter from the audience. "It said, 'To Make You Feel My Love – Adele.' I was like, Bob Dylan wrote that song."

Adele tells the story of a fan showing her a tattoo he got of the lyrics to “Make You Feel My Love”:



“He’s like, ‘I gotta show you my tattoo that I got of your lyrics.’ […] It was the lyrics to ‘Make You Feel My Love’ — I didn’t write that f**king song!” pic.twitter.com/ZxB4uChpZn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

Indeed, Adele's rendition of Bob Dylan's classic "Make You Feel My Love" is well-known, featured on her debut studio album, 19, released in 2008. Despite the mix-up, the fan's genuine admiration for Adele and the memorable encounter surely provided a lighthearted moment during the unforgettable Halloween-themed performance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE