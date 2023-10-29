ugc_banner

Adele channels her inner Morticia Addams to celebrate Halloween at Las Vegas show

Las Vegas

Adele as Morticia Addams. Photograph:(Instagram)

Adele mesmerises in a Morticia Addams costume at her Las Vegas residency. Scroll to see viral photos and videos!

Grammy-winning pop sensation Adele got into the Halloween spirit during her Las Vegas residency by donning a Morticia Addams costume for a spooktacular performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend.

Dressed as the iconic matriarch of The Addams Family, Adele perfectly embodied Morticia's dark and mysterious look, complete with long, straight, jet-black hair and impeccable makeup.

Fans who attended the latest Weekends With Adele concert eagerly captured short video clips of her hauntingly beautiful performance, which quickly made their way to social media. Adele sang some of her most beloved hits, including "Hello," "Rolling in the Deep," and "Love in the Dark," all while embracing the Halloween theme.

One fan-filmed video from the concert highlighted a memorable moment where Adele met an enthusiastic superfan eager to show her a tattoo dedicated to the singer's work. The fan was visibly moved, even to tears, by the experience.

"I’ve got to show you my tattoo that I got of your lyrics," the fan proudly exclaimed. Amused by the fan's dedication, Adele graciously obliged. However, the story took an unexpected turn when she saw the tattoo.

"It was the lyrics to 'Make You Feel My Love.' I didn’t write that f—ing song," Adele humorously revealed to laughter from the audience. "It said, 'To Make You Feel My Love – Adele.' I was like, Bob Dylan wrote that song."

Indeed, Adele's rendition of Bob Dylan's classic "Make You Feel My Love" is well-known, featured on her debut studio album, 19, released in 2008. Despite the mix-up, the fan's genuine admiration for Adele and the memorable encounter surely provided a lighthearted moment during the unforgettable Halloween-themed performance.

