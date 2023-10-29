Inside Bette Midler's Halloween Party! Here's what Chloe Bailey, Padma Lakshmi and others wore

Bette Midler's annual Halloween extravaganza, the Hulaween Gala, once again brought together a galaxy of celebrities who embraced the spooky spirit for a good cause. The event was held at New York City's Cipriani South Street and was hosted by the New York Restoration Project, an environmental justice organisation.

Among the notable guests was Chloe Bailey, who arrived at the gala dressed as Catwoman. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter donned a striking outfit that included thigh-high boots, superhero eye-mask-inspired sunglasses, and an abundance of latex. She shared a glimpse of her DC-inspired ensemble on Instagram with the caption, "I’m dangerous baby."

Bailey also expressed her gratitude to music producer Clive Davis, who received the Wind Beneath My Wings award at the gala. She thanked him for inviting her to perform, emphasising the importance of the event's charitable mission.

Padma Lakshmi, 53, embraced the fairy-tale theme of the gala, dressing as the wolf from Little Red Riding Hood. Her costume featured a fuzzy full-body jumpsuit, furry ears, a red hooded cape, and a wolf-inspired makeup look. She posed for photos with Awkwafina, who turned heads in a Guy Fieri-inspired outfit.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, 26, joined the fairy-tale fun, donning a ribbon-heavy Snow White-inspired costume. Her attire included a blue velvet corset top, a yellow tutu, and an abundance of red bows. To complete the look, Mulvaney sported a jet-black bob, matching red accessories, and stilettos.

Mulvaney's costume seemed to coordinate with Our Lady J, who accompanied her dressed as another character from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen.

Power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, alongside their daughter, Lola, made an appearance in a coordinated couple's costume inspired by Día de Muertos. Andy Cohen, Bryan Lourd, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick were also seen at the event.

Bette Midler, the event's founder, has been committed to its mission of promoting equitable access to green space for all New Yorkers. The Hulaween Gala continues to shine a light on the importance of environmental conservation and social responsibility, all while providing an entertaining and spooktacular evening for its attendees.

