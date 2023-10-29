Saturday Night Live pays tribute to former host Matthew Perry after his sudden death

The entertainment industry remains in shock and mourning following the tragic news of Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54. The iconic Friends star was reportedly found dead at his home on Saturday, the cause being an apparent drowning, according to various sources.

Saturday Night Live, a show where Perry once graced the stage as host on October 4, 1997, during the height of Friends fame, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. In the latest episode hosted by Nate Bargatze, Perry's name was displayed alongside a black and white portrait in remembrance of his contribution to the show and the entertainment world.

During his memorable SNL episode, Perry participated in a Friends parody, where he portrayed Joey (a character played by Matt LeBlanc), and cast member Colin Quinn played Chandler. The skit featured Perry's Joey showing disdain for Quinn's impersonation of Chandler.

Perry's tragic passing was first reported by TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. These reports were later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Perry's residence regarding the death of a man in his 50s, though they did not officially confirm the deceased's identity.

According to TMZ, no foul play was involved, and the emergency responders were called to the scene due to cardiac arrest. Representatives for Perry have not yet responded to requests for comments.

Matthew Perry, born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and raised in Ottawa, Canada, pursued a career in acting from a young age. After moving to Los Angeles during his teenage years, he secured roles in various TV shows, including Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, and Sydney.

However, his shot to fame when he landed the role of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, which premiered in 1994. For a decade, Perry portrayed Chandler alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. His exceptional performance earned him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Matthew Perry's sudden passing has left a void in the entertainment world, but his enduring legacy and memorable performances will continue to be cherished by fans and colleagues alike.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

