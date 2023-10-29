Friends star Matthew Perry reportedly dead at 54: Here's a look at his movies, TV shows

In a devastating turn of events, Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends, has tragically passed away at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.

According to Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Police Department was summoned to investigate a male in his 50s at 4:10 in the afternoon, and it was with heavy hearts that they confirmed the loss of the talented actor.

While Matthew Perry was a multifaceted actor who appeared in a myriad of television shows and comedic films throughout his career, it was his portrayal of Chandler Bing that left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide.

Over the course of more than 200 episodes spanning ten seasons, Perry's Chandler became an iconic character with his trademark lines like, "Could I BE more [add quip here]," which inspired countless video montages and an array of endlessly quotable moments. His charismatic delivery and humorous expressions, sometimes pushing the boundaries of breaking character, only added to the charm that endeared him to audiences.

Despite his on-screen comedic brilliance, Matthew grappled with a dark and serious personal life, marked by struggles with addiction to alcohol and drugs, including painkillers. Perry underwent multiple stints in rehabilitation centres, even while he was a beloved member of the Friends cast.

Here's a look at his life and career!

Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. His parents, Canadian journalist Suzanne Morrison and American actor John Perry divorced when he was just a year old, and his mother later married Canadian broadcaster Keith Morrison. Perry spent his formative years in Canada.

At the age of 15, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue acting, focusing on improvisational comedy, which he studied at LA Connection in Sherman Oaks while attending high school. His journey in the entertainment industry began with a role in the TV series 240-Robert. He was later seen in Second Chance, later retitled Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Sydney, Home Free, The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Good Wife, Go On, The Odd Couple, The Good Fight, and The Kennedys: After Camelot.

Perry made his big-screen debut in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. He also played pivotal roles in films like Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, Three to Tango, The Whole Nine Yards, Serving Sara, The Whole Ten Yards, Numb, Birds of America, and 17 Again.

