'Friends' actor Matthew Perry who played Chandler, found dead: Reports
Story highlights
The early reports are saying that Matthew Perry died of drowning in a jacuzzi at an LA home
The early reports are saying that Matthew Perry died of drowning in a jacuzzi at an LA home
Matthew Perry, who played the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hugely popular 90s sitcom 'Friends' was found dead at Los-Angeles area home, say multiple reports in US media. He was 54 years old. The Los Angeles Times, TMZ, CNN and other news outlets have reported that Perry is no more. It is being reported that Perry was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.
NBS News has reported that the actor died by drowning.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)