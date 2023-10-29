ugc_banner

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry who played Chandler, found dead: Reports

Los Angelese, USEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry waits to announce the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California, December 14, 2006. Photograph:(Reuters)

The early reports are saying that Matthew Perry died of drowning in a jacuzzi at an LA home

Matthew Perry, who played the wise-cracking  Chandler Bing in the hugely popular 90s sitcom 'Friends' was found dead at Los-Angeles area home, say multiple reports in US media. He was 54 years old. The Los Angeles Times, TMZ, CNN and other news outlets have reported that Perry is no more. It is being reported that Perry was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBS News has reported that the actor died by drowning.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

