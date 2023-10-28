Jean-Claude Van Damme is 'ashamed' of his 'Friends' cameo. Here's why

Jean-Claude Van Damme, the iconic action star, recently shared his thoughts on his one-episode cameo in the hit sitcom Friends. The Belgian martial artist and actor, known for his roles in action-packed movies, made a guest appearance on the show in 1996 during the second part of the Super Bowl-themed episode.

In the episode titled The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2, Van Damme played a fictionalised version of himself, opposite Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel, and Courteney Cox's character, Monica. In the storyline, both Rachel and Monica develop crushes on the martial arts superstar while he's in New York City filming a movie. This sets the stage for a humorous conflict between the two friends as they vie for his attention.

Looking back on his cameo, Van Damme admitted to feeling somewhat embarrassed about his acting in the episode. In an interview with the New York Post, he remarked, "My acting is so bad. I look so much like a ham." Despite his self-criticism, he did recall some unique moments from the experience, particularly the scene where Rachel and Monica kiss him on the lips, which he found rather unexpected.

One interesting aspect of Van Damme's Friends cameo is that he was not particularly familiar with the show before his appearance. He shared that he had limited knowledge of the series, which had gained immense popularity during its decade-long run from 1994 to 2004. His decision to guest-star on the show was influenced by his agent, who encouraged him to participate in an episode with the iconic ensemble cast.

Despite his mixed feelings about his performance, Van Damme did acknowledge the positive aspects of his experience on the Friends set. He praised the show's main cast, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, for their professionalism and welcoming attitude, given the demanding nature of their daily work on the series.

