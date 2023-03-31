Explained | Controversy around Friends: A classic sitcom or a relic of a less diverse era?

Friends. The show that brought us "The Rachel" haircut, the curious phenomenon of being "friendzoned", and the infamous "we were on a break" debate. And more. It's hard to deny the impact that this sitcom had on popular culture, but as with most things that were once beloved, it has come under fire in recent years. Recently, Jennifer Aniston told AFP in an interview that comedy has evolved to the point where it can be tricky to be funny these days. Aniston notes that comedians now have to be careful because society has changed and there are certain topics that are considered off-limits. In the past, it was possible to make jokes about bigots and other ridiculous people, but now that is no longer acceptable.

Lack of diversity

The criticism of Friends often boils down to its lack of diversity. Yes, the show was set in New York City, one of the most diverse cities in the world, yet the main cast was overwhelmingly white. Sure, they had token characters of colour, such as Charlie Wheeler and Julie, but they were short-lived love interests who were quickly written out of the show. Even worse, the show relied on tired stereotypes when it did try to introduce diverse characters. Remember Julie, Ross's Asian-American girlfriend who was a genius paeleontologist? Or Charlie Wheeler, the brilliant African-American paeleontologist who inexplicably chose Ross over Joey? It's not hard to see why these characters have been criticised for being tokenistic and shallow.

Gender representation

Then there's the issue of gender representation. The show's female characters were often pigeonholed into tired gender roles. Rachel was the pretty, fashionable one who didn't have a real job until she got one handed to her by a family friend. Monica was the obsessive neat freak who couldn't function unless her apartment was spotless. Phoebe was the free-spirited, quirky one who sang songs about smelly cats. The male characters, on the other hand, had a wider range of personalities and interests. Chandler was the sarcastic one who hated his job, Joey was the lovable womaniser who loved sandwiches and pizzas, and Ross was the nerdy palaeontologist who was unlucky in love. It's not hard to see why the show's female characters have been criticised for being one-dimensional.

General cringe-worthy moments

Of course, it's not just the lack of diversity and problematic gender representation that have led to the show's controversies. There are plenty of cringe-worthy moments in Friends, such as the fat-shaming of Monica and the homophobia exhibited towards Chandler's dad. Even Ross, the character who's supposed to be the most sympathetic, has come under fire for his possessive and jealous behavior towards Rachel. Let's not forget the time he tried to convince her to stay with him instead of taking her dream job in Paris. Yikes.

Why does Friends' popularity endure?

Why do people still love Friends, then? For some, it's nostalgia. They remember watching the show with their friends and family when it first aired, and it brings back warm, fuzzy memories. For others, it's the comfort of knowing what they're getting. Friends is a sitcom that follows a familiar formula: six friends who hang out in a coffee shop and navigate the ups and downs of their twenties and thirties. It's not groundbreaking, but it's reliable. Plus, let's not forget the chemistry between the cast members. Even the show's most ardent critics can't deny that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer had great comedic timing and worked well together.

So is Friends "offensive"?

In the end, the debate about whether or not Friends is offensive now comes down to personal opinion. If you are someone for whom diversity and representation in media are paramount, then you are probably not a fan of the show. If you are someone, however, who is able to separate the show's flaws from its strengths, then you might still enjoy watching it.

At the end of the day, Friends was a product of its time. It premiered in 1994, when the world was a different place. That's not an excuse for its flaws, but it is a reminder that cultural norms and attitudes have shifted over the years. In the words of Bill Maher, it's irrational to hold a show for not being "woke" enough three decades before the emergence of woke culture. Many of the now-controversial ideas in the show were also present in other shows and movies.

So, let's appreciate Friends for what it was: a nostalgic sitcom that made us laugh and cry, and gave us a haircut that we'll never forget. And let's hope that future shows can learn from its mistakes and strive for greater diversity and representation. Only then we can create a more vibrant and authentic entertainment landscape that truly reflects the richness and complexity of the human experience. After all, it's not just about being politically correct — it's about reflecting the world we live in, and showing that everyone's story deserves to be told. By embracing diversity and inclusion.

