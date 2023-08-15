Margot Robbie's bank account gets massive $50mn makeover thanks to Barbie's success

Margot Robbie's involvement Greta Gerwig's Barbie has yielded very substantial monetary rewards for her. As per Variety, as both the star and producer of the film, she stands to earn approximately $50 million, including salary and box office bonuses. Directed and co-written by Gerwig, the movie has achieved unprecedented box office success, generating a staggering $1.18 billion in global box office earnings within a month of its release. The film's earnings comprise a domestic box office collection of $526.3 million and an international take of $657.6 million. This places Barbie as Warner Bros' second highest-grossing release of all time, trailing only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

The film is already the highest-grossing production ever directed by a woman, surpassing the record previously held by Frozen II, co-directed by Jennifer Lee, and also the first movie by a solo female director to cross $1 billion.

Margot Robbie, known for her performances in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, co-produced Barbie through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The company, founded in 2014 alongside her husband Tom Ackerley and colleagues Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, aims to spotlight women's narratives on screen and provide support to female creators behind the scenes.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the main character, Barbie, as she, along with her companion Ken and owner Sasha, embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world. Barbie's decision is triggered by recognising imperfections in her previously flawless appearance. As they navigate through real-world challenges, including societal beauty standards, their experiences lead to a transformative impact on Barbieland's social structure.

Barbie review