Opinion | Is Barbie really an anti-male movie?

In the realm of filmmaking, few titles have garnered as much attention and controversy recently as Barbie.

Far from a mere doll-based escapade for children, this groundbreaking movie dares to traverse uncharted territory, exploring intricate themes that transcend superficiality.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Greta Gerwig, Barbie captivates audiences with its poignant narrative, unveiling a world of empowerment, self-discovery, and gender dynamics.

However, there have been some exceedingly reductive people who, regrettably, approached the cinematic masterpiece with a lamentable lack of depth or analytical acumen. With no heed paid to Gerwig’s true intentions, they brazenly arrived at a conclusion: that it's an anti-male movie.

Sample a few comments:

“Either you’re a third wave feminist who hates men, truly hates men, or you’re brainwashed.”

“I mean, Greta Gerwig is a lady. She’s making a good living off of this”

“An angry feminist claptrap”

The above criticisms were voiced by Ben Shapiro, a prominent conservative columnist, political commentator, and media personality with a substantial 6.18 million subscribers on YouTube. In an almost hour-long video, he vehemently criticised the film and, at his grown age, lit Barbie dolls on fire.

Jack Posobiec, a popular figure in right wing media circles, echoed, “possibly the most anti-male film ever made.”

Elon Musk tweeted, “you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

"The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalise that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)," tweeted by Giner Gaetz, the wife of Florida Rep Matt Gaetz.

The point of the movie was misconstrued

The film does not espouse a simplistic binary view of feminism or promote hatred towards men. Rather, it strives to challenge traditional gender norms and encourages empathy and understanding between genders.

Yes, Ken is shown to be a character with no professional abilities, his job is “just beach”, while the Barbies are doctors, politicians and nobel prize winners. He just gets in her way. He inhabits a pink realm bearing Barbie's name, yearning for her attention .

To put it this way it does seem misandrist, but an X (formerly Twitter) user @KaylynBayron breaks it down flawlessly, “Did you dislike how Ken was portrayed? Did it make you uncomfortable to see his identity tied solely to his perceived romantic interest and that he was only validated when seen through her gaze? You're really close to realising something big, sweetie. Keep going.”

The movie isn’t brewing hatred for men, Gerwig was simply subverting the familiar narratives and roles of a gendered society.

'Barbieland' is an inverted macrocosm of the contemporary world, its patriarchy and the manner in which women are situated at the margins. It is unabashedly conscious of its political standpoint, delivering commentative scenes in the 'Real World,' where a man proclaims, "We still do patriarchy, we just hide it better."

It’s not about animosity towards men, rather an exaggerated comment at how the world would be the other way round.

It’s not uncommon to see movies featuring heroic male leads with shallow relationships, where women are reduced to mere accessories.

A one-night stand will pour him a drink, distract him from the deeply unsettling problems that burden him, wake up next to him asking dumb questions while he’s plotting his next big move and then he will disappear to save the world.

Ken’s role just calls out these stereotypes, prompting us to question societal expectations and the portrayal of gender roles in mainstream cinema.

The Kens are supposed to adopt “himbo-ism”

In a parody of toxic masculinity, Barbie watchers can’t expect no shots taken at the fragile male ego.

If people focused on taking those lightly, they’d notice a movie that “hates men” would stop right at those scenes (to mention my personal favourite, “Tell him you’ve never seen The Godfather”), but it doesn't.

Instead, Barbie delves deeper, revealing that the patriarchy harms both men and women alike, portraying a shared struggle for authentic self-expression and personal fulfilment.

One compelling scene in the film features Ken engaging in a vulnerable conversation with Barbie, expressing his desire to pursue his passions beyond societal expectations.

This moment, and Allan’s misfit character (a short-lived doll once introduced by Barbie maker Mattel as Ken's best friend) showcase the stifling effects of traditional gender roles on men, coming back to how patriarchal frameworks can constrain male emotional expression and personal growth. It, quite literally, offered Ken an apology.

If you are offended by the movie, insecure about what gender role you play or feeling reduced to a stereotype, just know that you are ‘Kenough’.