Barbie continues to shatters box office records, set to hit $1bn by Sunday

There is no stopping the Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie. This is a movie that was predicted to be a box office success by analysts but it has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations. It is earning money like a big ticket Marvel movie.Turns out, Barbie was the superhero we needed in our lives. At the time of writing this, the film, a Greta Gerwig directorial, has grossed $811.02 million. It is soon expected to cross the $1 billion mark by next Monday, if not Sunday, reported Deadline. The film is based on the iconic children's toy of the same name. The starry cast includes names like Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and many more.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the story of the titular doll who goes on a journey of self-discovery into the real world, after she discovers small imperfections in her previously-perfect life. Ken joins her on the journey. In the real world, they encounter issues of beauty standards and societal expectations. Barbie, Ken, and her owner, Sasha, confront their insecurities and societal pressures, leading to a transformation in Barbieland's social structure. Barbie decides to become human and embraces an ever-evolving identity in the real world.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

