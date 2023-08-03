Marc Maron calls out 'insecure men' trying to cancel Barbie, lauds it as 'f**king masterpiece'

Marc Maron, comedian, actor, and podcaster, has come forward in strong support of Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role. In a TikTok video that lasted almost two minutes, Maron passionately praised the film as a "f**king masterpiece," a term he said he rarely uses lightly. He was evidently blown away by the movie's artistic excellence. “I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f**king masterpiece. And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ," he said. What particularly impressed Maron was the film's ability to cater to a broad audience while integrating progressive politics and fundamental feminist themes in a manner that was both amusing and well-executed.

“It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is fucking monumental," he said.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, who find themselves expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land due to their imperfections. Co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film explores themes of self-exploration and existential crisis as the characters navigate the realm of reality. Apart from Robbie, the star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Barbie, a box office phenomenon

Barbie has been a box office juggernaut ever since it released. Until now it has grossed $811.02 million worldwide. It is expected to gross $1 billion soon and some analysts predict it might surpass the $1.5 billion mark as well. Warner Bros' quirky marketing and the Barbenheimer phenomenon may have played their part. Barbenheimer, if you do not know already, is a portmanteau of two big studio films (albeit of a very different kind) that clashed at the box office thanks to same-day release (on July 21) — Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

