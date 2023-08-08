Explained | Barbie crossed 1bn. Why it's not just another box office number

In a cinematic landscape often dominated by tried-and-true formulas and established franchises, Greta Gerwig's Barbie has emerged as an unexpected and groundbreaking success story, crossing the elusive $1 billion mark at the box office. Notably, this achievement marks a historic milestone, as it becomes the first female-directed film to attain such a monumental feat. The film's journey to this pinnacle of success is a confluence of several factors, ranging from a resonant storyline to a stellar cast and impeccable direction that together redefined traditional narrative norms. The film has not been an unprecedented success at the global box office but also shattered long-standing beliefs about the potential of female-directed films to become colossal commercial successes.

What was Barbie all about?

Barbie revolves around the central character, the titular doll Barbie (or more accurately, the Stereotypical Barbie), embarking on a voyage of self-exploration into the real world. This decision comes after she becomes aware of minor flaws in her previously-flawless body and existence. Accompanied by Ken, her companion, they navigate through the real world, coming face to face with challenges related to conventional beauty norms and societal anticipations.

Alongside Barbie, Ken, and their owner, Sasha, tackle their uncertainties and the pressures imposed by society. This journey prompts a significant shift in the social framework of Barbieland.

How did Barbie become a box office behemoth? Here are the major factors behind it.

1. Nostalgia but with a touch of contemporary cultural nuance

At the heart of the film's triumph lies the reimagining of a beloved cultural icon—the Barbie doll. For decades, Barbie has been more than just a toy; she has symbolised dreams, aspirations, and societal expectations. The film successfully tapped into this nostalgia, but with a fresh and empowering perspective. By introducing imperfections into Barbie's life, the film dismantled the notion of an unattainable, picture-perfect existence, resonating with audiences young and old. In a time when conversations around self-acceptance, body positivity, and personal growth are more relevant than ever, the film's narrative struck a chord with viewers around the globe.

2. A timely and relevant story

Barbie ventured beyond the confines of a mere toy-inspired tale and delved into profound social and psychological themes. The central journey of Barbie and Ken into the real world acted as a metaphor for self-discovery and challenging societal norms. The exploration of beauty standards, societal expectations, and the internal struggles faced by the characters made the story thought-provoking.

3. A stellar ensemble cast

The star-studded cast, headlined by Robbie, contributed significantly to the film's appeal. With actors like Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, the film boasted a diverse range of talent. The script, penned by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, allowed every actor to bring something interesting to the story. Barbie released before the SAG-AFTRA strike and thus Gerwig and the actors were able to relentlessly promote the movie through interviews.

4. A strong directorial vision and authenticity

Gerwig's unique directorial voice breathed life into the film's characters and themes. Known for her exceptional work in films like Lady Bird and Little Women, she brought her signature blend of emotional depth, wit, and authenticity to Barbie. Her understanding of complex human emotions and her ability to draw multi-dimensional characters added layers of meaning to the story.

5. Ingenious global marketing and outreach

The success of Barbie was also a testament to a well-executed marketing strategy by Warner Bros that catered to a global audience. At one point it appeared the film had appropriated the colour pink, and everything that was even of a similar shade was said to be promoting the movie.

With the onset of spring in 2023, a flood of Barbie character posters inundated the scene, accompanied by the unveiling of a website named Barbie Selfie Generator. This platform allowed individuals to seamlessly incorporate their own selfies or chosen images into the format of the iconic Barbie character posters. The appearance of a large Barbie-themed box at theaters showcasing the movie presented an opportunity for visitors to participate in photo opportunities, showcasing their unique poses, social circles, and individual elements, all while promoting the blockbuster.

In such ways, the studio ingeniously incorporated general public into the film's marketing campaign without even their awareness. It was brilliant and proved to be effective.

The film's message of empowerment and self-acceptance transcended cultural boundaries, making it relatable to audiences from different backgrounds. The marketing team capitalised on this universality by tailoring promotional materials to resonate with diverse sensibilities. Moreover, the involvement of the star-studded cast in promotional activities, along with engaging social media campaigns, helped generate buzz and anticipation before the film's release.

We do not have figures at the moment, but Barbie's association with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and the 'Barbenheimer' memes that flooded the internet likely helped both movies. The idea of viewing both movies as a double feature proved to be strangely appealing to moviegoers across the world, despite the fact that the films are vastly different in terms of tone.

6. Positive critical reception

And obviously, the film was received very well by critics. Acclaim certainly played a pivotal role in propelling Barbie to its billion-dollar success. Critics praised the film's bold narrative choices, compelling performances, and timely themes. The positive reviews not only attracted a discerning adult audience but also added an air of legitimacy to the film's message and artistic merit.

