Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, who is famous for her portrayal of Harley Quin in three films over the past six years, has finally broken her silence over Lady Gaga playing the titular role in 'Joker 2'. In a video interview, the 'Birds of Prey' actress revealed that she is very excited about Gaga stepping into the shoes of Harley Quinn in the upcoming 'Joker' sequel, which is officially titled 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Robbie played Harley in 2016's 'Suicide Squad', 2020's 'Birds of Prey' and James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'. The actress will feature next in 'Babylon', 'Barbie' and 'Asteroid City'.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' will also feature Oscar award winner Joaquin Phoenix along with Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. The film will premiere in theatres on October 4, 2024.