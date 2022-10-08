'Rings of Power' finale trailer reveals Sauron. Watch

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for the much-awaited finale of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 1. Based on the writings of JRR Tolkien, 'Rings of Power' is a prequel to 'The Lord of the Rings' and depicts a war that was only cursorily shown in the prologue of Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the show follows a huge ensemble cast of characters. Like 'LotR', 'Rings of Power' also centres around a struggle of good vs evil. Until now we have seen peoples of Middle-earth and Numenor uniting after the evil of Sauron reawakens to wreak havoc and enslave every living creature.

You can watch the trailer above. It promises that the mystery of Sauron's true identity will be solved in the episode. We see a silhouette of the Dark Lord as he is surrounded by his minions. Unlike 'LotR', in which Sauron was just a fiery eye, in 'Rings of Power' he still possesses his corporeal form.

We have known Sauron is somewhere in the show. Perhaps he is somebody we have seen, but more likely he is somebody we are yet to see. Halbrand is not Sauron, the sixth episode almost makes it clear. The Stranger is still a contender, but chances are, he is Gandalf or some other wizard. Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) is present in the show, but we have not seen any character that the elven smith is working with until now. Sauron may already be working with Celebrimbor in disguise.

'Rings of Power' tells the story of the forging of the rings of power by elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was fooled by Sauron. In secret Sauron forged the One Ring, which brought much chaos on Middle-earth and the artifact was not really destroyed until the end of the Third Age. The series also features characters that would be familiar to the fans of Peter Jackson movies: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).