Long-lost 1977 Star Wars X-Wing model sold for over $3 million at auction

A long-lost piece of cinematic history emerged from obscurity to fetch a staggering $3.135 million in an auction. The item in question was a 20-inch model of an X-Wing starfighter, once used in the iconic 1977 film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

This remarkable piece of cinematic history had eluded fans for decades, presumed missing. It was only recently uncovered in a cardboard box stored in the garage of the late Oscar-nominated model-maker, Greg Jein, who passed away in May last year at the age of 76.

The auction, which included various artefacts from Jein's collection, was facilitated by Heritage Auctions. The X-Wing model swiftly claimed its place in history as the "most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction," as declared by Joe Maddalena, an executive vice-president at Heritage Auctions.

Constructed by George Lucas's renowned visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), this model played a pivotal role in the climactic battle of A New Hope, including the legendary trench run. It is one of only four known "hero" models crafted for close-up shots, boasting intricate details such as articulated wings, operational lights, and battle scars.

This specific model represented the X-Wings known as Red Leader, Red Two, and Red Five, the latter famously piloted by Luke Skywalker.

Visual effects historian Gene Kozicki, who played a key role in discovering the model, noted that the X-Wing had remained unaltered since its departure from ILM. Describing it as a "white whale" for collectors, Kozicki shared that it had been untouched since its departure from the studio.

Curiously, the origins of how this remarkable piece ended up in Greg Jein's collection remain shrouded in mystery. Kozicki speculated that Jein may have obtained it during his work on Steven Spielberg's 1977 film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

This long-lost X-Wing model is not just a prized collectable, it holds a special place in the hearts of fans, visual effects enthusiasts, and those who remember the cultural impact of the 1977 classic.

The auction also saw a complete Stormtrooper costume from A New Hope sell for $645,000. Meanwhile, a collection of original production scripts from various films was sold for $27,500.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was released in theatres on 1 July 1978. It starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness, David Prowse, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Peter Mayhew.

