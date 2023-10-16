Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies of cervical cancer at 26

Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas, who proudly represented Uruguay in the international beauty pageant in 2015, has died at the young age of 26 due to cervical cancer. Sherika's courageous battle came to an end last week. She has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the past two years, according to reports.

The news of Sherika De Armas' untimely passing has left her friends, family, and fans in mourning. On social media, numerous heartfelt tributes poured in, commemorating her spirit and resilience. Sherika's brother, Mayk' De Armas, paid a moving tribute, saying, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever."

Reigning Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero, also expressed her grief at Sherika's demise, describing her as "one of the most beautiful women" she had ever met.

In 2015, Sherika De Armas made a name for herself by participating in the Miss World competition at the age of 18, representing Uruguay. Although she didn't make it to the top 30, her passion for modelling and fashion shone through.

During an interview with local media at that time, Sherika shared her dreams, saying, "I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model, or a catwalk model. I like everything related to fashion, and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges."

In addition to her modelling career, Sherika De Armas ran the Shey De Armas Beauty Studio, where she sold personal care, makeup, and hair products.

Cervical cancer, a devastating disease, originates from the growth of cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connecting to the genitals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cervical cancer is more common in individuals over the age of 30. Thankfully, the disease is preventable and curable with regular screening and the HPV vaccine if diagnosed early.

