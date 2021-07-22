Leslie Grace to don the batsuit for 'Batgirl', confirms Warner Bros.

Leslie Grace, who has featured in hit movies like 'In The Heights', has been finalised for the role of Barbara Gordon, also known as Batgirl, in the upcoming 'Batgirl' film, confirmed Warner Bros. on Wednesday.

Grace took to Twitter to share the news, she wrote, "BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon... ready to give her all I've got! (sic)."

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021 ×

Director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of 'Bad Boys for Life' fame) will be helming the project and 'Bumblebee' writer Christina Hodson (who's also written 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Flash' in the past) has penned the script for this project.



'Batgirl' is slated to release on HBO Max, reports suggest.



With that batgirl outfit, Grace will be joining the likes of Alicia Silverstone (who played the part in 'Batman & Robin') and Rosario Dawson (who lent her voice for 'The Lego Batman Movie').



Interestingly, another HBO Max series, 'Titans', will be launching their own version of Barbara Gordon in the third season of the show.



Leslie Grace luanched her acting career as Nina, a local girl turned Stanford student, in 'In the Heights'. But Grace is more popular in the music world and has received three Latin Grammy Award nominations.