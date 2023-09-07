Kourtney Kardashian's terrifying ordeal: Urgent foetal surgery to save baby with Travis Barker by her side

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she had to undergo "urgent foetal surgery" during a recent hospital visit to save her and Travis Barker's baby. The disclosure came after Barker rushed back home from Blink-182's tour due to an undisclosed "urgent family matter." Kardashian shared the update on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to the medical team that saved her baby's life. She also thanked her husband, Travis Barker, for his support during and after the surgery, as well as her mother for being there for her.

She mentioned her previous easy pregnancies and the fear she experienced during the urgent foetal surgery. She expressed newfound respect for mothers who have faced similar situations and ended her message with relief and gratitude.

Travis Barker also took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support and share his relief that the emergency surgery went well. He mentioned that the tour would resume on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian's full statement

She wrote beside a photo of her hand holding Barker's hand, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

The couple's relationship began in early 2021 and led to their wedding in May 2022. In June, Kourtney announced her pregnancy with their first child together. She already has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis Barker has two children from his previous marriage and is a stepfather to his ex-wife's daughter.

The situation prompted Blink-182 to postpone their European tour dates temporarily, with no additional details provided at the time.

