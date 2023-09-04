Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian post cancelling shows

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian were recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital, sparking intense speculation about the nature of their "urgent family emergency". This development comes after the band Blink-182 cancelled several shows of their European tour due to an unforeseen situation.

When the news broke on Friday that Blink-182 had to cancel some of their tour dates owing to an "urgent family matter," fans were abuzz with speculation that Kourtney might have gone into labour. However, based on her latest appearance, it seems Kourtney is still pregnant.

The couple were seen exiting the hospital on Saturday. They were seen getting into a black SUV, accompanied by handlers and security guards.

Travis was seen sporting a casual yet stylish ensemble, featuring black trainers, ripped black trousers, a black beanie, a long-sleeved black shirt with white writing on the sleeves, and a plain white t-shirt over it. In contrast, Kourtney was seen donning what appeared to be a grey silky pyjama set and chunky grey trainers. Her baby bump was still visibly prominent.

The Kardashian family has maintained silence regarding the situation, leaving fans and the media curious about the circumstances surrounding this "urgent family emergency." One person who did comment on the matter was Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday, Moakler expressed uncertainty about what was happening with Travis but assured that their children together, Alabama Luella Barker, 17, and Landon Asher Barker, 19, were "safe and sound." She also mentioned that Travis' adopted daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, was also doing well. Moakler emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating, "Whenever they (Blink-182) have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal."

Blink-182 previously posted a statement on their social media platforms, explaining the tour cancellations. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information regarding his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

