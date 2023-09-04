Venice Film Festival: Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara arrested on alleged sexual assault charges

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara’s alleged crimes have caught up to him as he was arrested at the Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charges. The actor had an international warrant out on him for an alleged sexual assault in France. The actor was picked up by the police at the festival while the festival authorities have denied he had anything to do with the prestigious fest.

What was he doing at the Venice Film Festival?

He was attending the Venice Film Festival as he was meant to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize on the sidelines of the festival. This is the statement issued by the Venice Fest post the arrest incident: “Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.​”

The arrest which took place on the Lido was first reported by the local press. The Venice court of appeals will now have to rule on Guevara’s case before he can be extradited. The actor is currently in protective custody. The exact charges against him are not known.

Gabriel Guevara is best known as the star of the Spanish Amazon Prime teen film franchise My Fault. His other credits include Spanish series How to Screw it All Up (2022) and You’re Nothing Special.

