Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser - Watch

Kim Kardashian is all set to make us all scream with the upcoming season of American Horror Story. On Friday, the new teaser for season 12 was released, and it featured Kim donning a spooky look.

In the short teaser of the upcoming season, officially titled, American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim is looking unrecognizable. The Kardashian star is donning heavy makeup with white skin, dramatic lashes, and red lipstick. She's wearing a black gown with latex gloves and is cradling a baby.

The 40-second short clip also gives us a glimpse of Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

The upcoming season is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel, Delicate Condition. As per THR, the novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who is desperate to have a family, but she starts to suspect that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure she doesn’t get pregnant. Valentine’s book will release on August 1.

The cast of the show also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Zachary Quinto, who will make cameos.

Talking about the season, co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to THR, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

''Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

This is Kardashian's first major acting role in her decades-long career. However, she played several minor roles in different shows, including 2009’s Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Two Broke Girls.



The new season of American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere this summer.

