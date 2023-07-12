Kevin Spacey trial: The actor allegedly drugged a man and performed a sexual act

An aspiring actor who sought guidance on his career from Kevin Spacey alleges that he woke up to find the famous actor engaging in a sexual act with him after being invited to his apartment, reported the BBC. The final individual in a group of four men who have accused the American actor of sexual assault testified at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday. The accuser expressed his fear of approaching the authorities, describing the situation as a metaphorical "David and Goliath" battle. The actor, facing 12 charges of sexual offences between 2001 and 2013, denies all allegations.

Also Read: Kevin Spacey accuser claims actor kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch, said `Be cool` Kevin Spacey's ongoing sexual assault and misconduct trial in London The ongoing Spacey trial is about several sexual assault and misconduct allegations levelled against him. The 63-year-old actor is facing 12 charges, ranging from sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred between 2001 to 2013. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming that every sexual act was consensual. Kevin Spacey's trial proceedings According to the trial proceedings, the complainant had reached out to Spacey for mentorship and was subsequently invited to his residence in the Waterloo area of London, where Spacey was staying while directing the Old Vic theatre. Jurors were played a recording of the complainant's interview with the police, in which he initially expressed excitement about the Hollywood star taking an interest in his career. The alleged victim, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident, consumed alcohol, smoked cannabis, and shared pizza with Spacey.

"I thought 'what a good person taking time to help me out'. That quickly went. He was slightly despondent in conversation and didn't really want to talk about acting. Everything was very quick. Nothing was a developing conversation. In hindsight, he just had one thing he wanted to do. He obviously had one thing on this mind," said the complainant. During the recorded interview, the complainant admitted to being somewhat intoxicated, noting that it was uncharacteristic of him to suddenly lose consciousness. When he woke up, the first thing he saw was Spacey performing a sexual act on him. The complainant informed the police that he protested, pushed Spacey away, and the actor ceased his actions. Spacey then stood up and instructed the complainant to leave while advising him to keep the incident secret. Kevin Spacey and the #MeToo movement At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was one of the first people to come under the radar. He was accused by several men and women of rape or sexual misconduct. Actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. American Beauty and House of Cards denied the allegations. In October 2022, a jury in New York's Manhattan federal courthouse found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Kevin Spacey is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

