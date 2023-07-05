Kevin Spacey accuser claims actor kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch, said 'Be cool'

Kevin Spacey is currently undergoing a trial over several sexual assault and misconduct allegations in London. The 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor is facing 12 charges, ranging from sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred between 2001 to 2013. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all charges, claiming that every sexual act was consensual. In the latest development, as reported by the news agency Associated Press, a man who met Spacey in a pub said that when they were alone and intoxicated, the actor kissed his neck twice and also grabbed his crotch. Witness statement The recorded interview of the witness before the police was played before the jurors in the courtroom. He claimed that Spacey invited him and his friends to a house in Cotswolds where Spacey was staying after their binge at the pub. At the location, he added, they were offered alcohol and marijuana.

While he had not thought much of anything when it came to his overly affectionate behaviour at the pub, at his home Spacey hugged him after the man apologised for accidentally letting the dog out of the house. But then Spacey, the witness says, kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch. "Be cool, be cool," he said. Kevin Spacey's response When Spacey was asked as to whether he did all that, he said he did not remember kissing anyone's neck or grabbing crotch and would have done those things without consent. He did say that it is "entirely possible and indeed likely” that he made a sort of “clumsy pass” but does not recall that.

Also Read: Sexual assault victim calls Kevin Spacey 'slippery, snaky' person Kevin Spacey and the #MeToo movement In 2017, when the #MeToo movement took over Hollywood, Spacey was one of those Hollywood bigwigs that were accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. Among them was actor and singer Anthony Rapp who alleged that Spacey touched him inappropriately at a party in 1986. The actor denied the allegations and in October 2022, a New York Manhattan federal courthouse jury found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Kevin Spacey is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

