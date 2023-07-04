Sexual assault victim calls Kevin Spacey 'slippery, snaky' person

Kevin Spacey might be eager to return back to work but his evil past lingers on as the man who accused the Oscar-winning actor of sexual assault called the actor a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” while detailing the mishap. The victim said that the sexual assaults caused him shame, anxiety, and depression.

The victim worked with Kevin Spacey in the early 2000s when he came to the Old Vic Theatre. “I can’t stand watching the man. It makes me feel sick," he said. The man cannot be identified under British law. In a video from his police interview, he is quoted saying, “It does make me feel a bit sick talking about it.” The details of the alleged sexual assault It started with Kevin Spacey questioning him about his sexuality. Kevin then allegedly became “touchy-feely" and moved on to aggressive groping when they were alone together. “He was right from the get-go grooming me," he said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. If convicted, Kevin Spacey can go to prison If convicted, Kevin can go to prison. Meanwhile, the actor is hopeful for things to turn in his favour and he was quoted telling a German magazine that he expects he’ll be offered work "the moment I am cleared of these charges."

Prior to these allegations, Kevin Spacey was a highly acclaimed actor, having won an Academy Award for supporting actor in The Usual Suspects in 1995 and an Academy Award for best actor in the 1999 movie American Beauty. He’s also won awards for the stage and small screen. It all blew apart after Kevin was named in the #MeToo movement in Hollywood when more than one person accused him of sexual misconduct allegations.

Kevin Spacey is currently free on bail.

