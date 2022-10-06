Kevin Spacey to face trial in New York for sexual assault claims

American actor Kevin Spacey is set to go on trial in New York in relation to a civil lawsuit filed against him for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage boy, reported BBC. In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, the actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time. Spacey, best known for 'American Beauty' and 'House of Cards', has denied the allegations. Apart from Rapp, several other men have also accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault. The trial will be held at the Manhattan federal courthouse.

Rapp had made the allegations while talking to Buzzfeed. He had said that Spacey picked him up and lay down partially on top of him.

"I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp had said. He is seeking $40 million in damages.

Spacey had apologised to Rapp on the same day of the allegations. He had also come out as gay, attracting the ire of the LGBTQ community. "If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," he wrote on his social media handles.

After the allegations against Spacey came to light, streaming service Netflix ended its association with him, shelving his film 'Gore' and firing him from the political drama 'House of Cards'. He was also removed from Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' and the film was reshot with Christopher Plummer.

The only project that Spacey appeared in after the allegations is 'Billionaire Boys Club' in 2018. The film was completed before the accusations. However, Spacey is going to come back to the big screen with upcoming projects like 'The Man Who Drew God' and 'Peter Five Eight'.

Kevin Spacey is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Laurence Olivier Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.