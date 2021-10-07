Keira Knightley, Pirates of the Caribbean star, joins film on notorious Boston strangler

Hollywood star Keira Knightley is all set to headline the upcoming drama 'Boston Strangler' for 20th Century Studios.

The film is inspired by the notorious Boston Strangler murders that took place between June 1962 and January 1964. 13 women were murdered during that period by a serial killer.

'Boston Strangler' chronicles the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (to be played by Knightley), the reporter who made a connection between these murders and broke the story of the infamous Strangler.

Ridley Scott is producing the project along with Kevin Walsh, while Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights) will write and direct the film.

Keira Knightley has made a name for herself in showbiz with films such as 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Pirate of the Caribbean' series, 'Atonement', 'Anna Karenina' and 'The Imitation Game', among others.

